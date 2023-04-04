Cruz Azul will clean up the campus in the coming days for Opening 2023

Since the arrival of the coach Ricardo Ferretti To the Cruz Azul team, the team looks different and with a new mentality on the field.
The results have been arriving and add 4 consecutive games without defeat, momentarily positioning itself in eighth place in the competition with 20 points.
‘Tuca’ Ferretti arrived and began to work with what he found in the Machine and with reinforcements that ‘Potro’ requested. The Brazilian made use of his abundant experience to give the results and have the team in the top 8, although he knows that he will clean up for the next tournament to assemble a highly competitive team.
They exist in the cement template 7 players who end contract in the summer and everything seems to indicate that its renewal would be in doubt.
The players who end their contract are Jesus Crown, alonso escoboza, Julio Dominguez, Ramiro Funes Mori, Jose Martinez, Gonzalo Carneiro y Michael Estrada.
“It’s not something that worries me right now; the analysis is done at the end of the championship, not right now. I’m not worried about this situation. For me, football has no age, it has quality and when the championship ends, I’m going to join the board of directors to plan, decide which ones stay, which maybe have to leave, but that is until the end of the championship. Right now there are no players out, I need everyone”Ricardo Ferretti commented in this regard.
It should be noted that the only two that could be renewed if successful are Jesus Crown y Julio DominguezFor their part, the rest would be a foot and a half outside of Cruz Azul.