PSG: Lizarazu advises extending Messi

Under contract until next June, with an optional additional season, Lionel Messi (35 years old, 22 games and 13 goals in L1 this season) is negotiating an extension at Paris Saint-Germain. The initiative of the Ile-de-France club arouses many criticisms. But for its part, Bixente Lizarazu validates the discussions in progress.

“I would like him to extend for another year, so that we have the privilege of seeing him again, claimed the consultant for the Tlfoot program. He is the greatest player in history, or at least the last 20 years. He showed at the World Cup that he could play at a very high level. Yes, he was disappointing against Bayern but all the PSG players were disappointing.”

“The question is does he have this motivation to win the Champions League with Paris, or to bring something big to Paris? Only he knows it, continued the former left-back. But in any case, as a football fan, I want to see him for another year.” It remains to be seen whether the Argentinian will reach a definitive agreement with the management.