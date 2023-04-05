Absurd record salary: Al Hilal wants Messi

That Lionel Messi still has a future at Paris St. Germain is becoming less likely by the day. Our French FT-affiliate site Foot Market already reported yesterday Tuesday that La Pulga has decided to leave PSG in the summer. The 35-year-old’s dream goal: a return to FC Barcelona.

Whether such a move will be possible given the Catalans’ financial woes remains to be seen, but those in charge are already looking for a solution to the problem. It’s different at PSG: there the efforts to convince Messi to stay are limited. ‘L’Équipe’ recently reported that the Parisians only want to keep their Argentinian superstar with a hefty pay cut. Messi himself doesn’t want to do that.

record salary

And so it could end up being another club should there be a PSG split but Barça are unable to sign the world champions. This is probably one of the reasons why Al Hilal is currently stepping on the accelerator. As reported by Transfermarkt insider Fabrizio Romano, the Saudi Arabian club have made an official offer to Messi that should bring him €400m a year. No spelling mistake. It would be the new record salary in world football.

Messi is still apparently relaxed in view of the sum. According to Romano, Messi’s priority is to stay in Europe. That probably also means: A change to the MLS, which is also rumored to be, is currently unlikely.