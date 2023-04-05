Hertha BSC: Offensive star will leave the club at the end of the season

The Hertha professionals around Marvin Plattenhardt (from left), Chidera Ejuke, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Vladimir Darida (now with Saloniki) and Stevan Jotic are disappointed after the game against Dortmund. Image: www.imago-images.de / Contrast

05.04.2023, 07:21 05.04.2023, 07:24

Hertha BSC took an important step towards staying up in the league in Freiburg last Saturday. The old lady is once again in the relegation battle. The point from the draw (1:1) against Christian Streich’s team gave hope.

Even if things could go better in the league, Hertha has to look to the future. After the dismissal of sports director Fredi Bobic and the announcement of the new investor 777, further changes are pending. This time it hits a Hertha player who will probably not play for the Berliners next season.

Stevan Jovetic has been playing for Hertha since 2021. The striker can look back on a total of 35 games. Things went particularly well in his first season. Jovetic was allowed to play 18 times and scored six goals for the capital club.

But after two years it’s over. His contract expires in 2023. Instead of extra time, the national player from Montenegro is about to end at Hertha. Reason should be loud”Bild” may have been a clause in the contract.

Secret clause screwed up extension of Hertha star

The extension option was probably linked to specific conditions. He should have been on the pitch for at least 45 minutes in 60 percent of Hertha games. The striker didn’t do that. In the current season he cracked the 45 minutes in only two games. He can no longer reach the required 60 percent.

It probably wasn’t because of the lack of desire. Stevan Jotevic was less resilient, mainly due to health reasons. In recent months he has been absent due to injuries.

When the body doesn’t cooperate: Permanent injuries cause absences

So it’s hardly surprising that the striker wasn’t able to play in the game against Freiburg either. Due to a calf injury, he was unable to support Sandro Schwarz’s team. It is still unclear whether he will be seen at the upcoming home game against Leipzig in the Olympic Stadium. That depends on his state of health.

Jotevic does not yet know where to go after Berlin. After all, he then played in all the top European leagues. Only two other players can claim that: Romanian Florin Raducioiu and Dane Christian Poulsen.