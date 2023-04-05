Freiburg: Lienhart open to change

Philipp Lienhart has commented on his future plans at SC Freiburg. In an interview with ‘Sport Bild’, the 26-year-old says: “It’s clear to me that everything has to fit for a change. It’s not like I have to go. The club has developed so much that there are now excellent prospects in addition to the human aspect.” He knows what he owes the club and a contract extension is one for the central defender „Option“. He is still tied to the Breisgauer until 2024.

Nevertheless, the Austrian states: “But I also know that my professional career is limited. That’s why I’m already thinking about whether it’s time to do something else.” An offer from the Spanish La Liga might make Lienhart ponder: “Because of my time at Real Madrid, Spain just really appeals to me. If there is an interesting offer, I would think about it. But it would definitely have to be sporty.” In the current season, the right-footed player has been on the pitch 32 times for Freiburg.

