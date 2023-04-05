The best reactions of The Strongest 3-1 River for the start of the Copa Libertadores 2023

After the 1-0 victory against Unión on the ninth date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, which keeps it as the only leader of the local competition, River Plate had to turn the page quickly and focus on the debut in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023.
Martín Demichelis’ “Millionaire” traveled to La Paz, Bolivia, to face The Strongest, in what was the first matchup in Group D that also included Sporting Cristal from Peru and Fluminense from Brazil, and it brought a heavy defeat by 3 to 1.
Of course, the game was distorted from the non-existent penalty that the referee Jesús Valenzuela charged after 25 minutes of play and that the Argentine Enrique Triverio, who finally scored a double, changed for a goal, since there was no foul by Franco Armani, difference from what the judge sanctioned.
The ex-Union scored once again, Gonzalo Castillo increased the difference and the Bolivian team went from winning to thrashing, but Lucas Beltrán discounted a penalty and finally the result was 3-1, with River trying in the second half to be deeper and more detailed but without success, nor with the income of Nacho Fernández, Esequiel Barco, Salomón Rondón and company.
Next, We will review the best memes and reactions both River Plate fans and soccer fans in general, taking into account this unexpected result and setback in the debut for Demichelis’s team.