The players had their say – then Tommi Jyry, 23, was voted the new captain for Inter: “Surprising – is not that loud”

Tommi Jyry’s first season for FC Inter was a strong – and complete – one. In his second year in Turku, he plays with the captain’s armband on his arm. A fun mission, says the 23-year-old to Yle Sporten.

In 2019, he was a regular in a KuPS whose season ended in a stunning league gold.

But then Tommi Jyry’s time in Kuopio was marred by problems. Basically the entire 2020 season was ruined by a torn Achilles tendon, and after that the Finnish Swede never managed to settle into the rock-hard squad that has shadowed HJK in recent years.

Last year offered a change of scenery – and a new start to the 23-year-old’s still young senior career. Jyry made the game flow in Turku and had a perfect season in the midfield of new club Inter.

– It was great fun, really. I stayed healthy all year and that was important to me personally. It was fun to play and besides, I think it went perfectly well, thinks the son of the capital for Yle Sporten.

Wiss wants to play more straight

Inter beat its midfield dynamo Aleksi Paananen to the champion team HJK under winter. Kaptensbindeln gick videre till en av Hans arvtagare på mittfältet – Tommi Jyry.

How did it happen?

– That is a good question. We had a vote within the team and the choice fell on me. It was a little surprise personally, a fun assignment.

The Åland team comes to the game with a fairly young team under new coach Jarkko Wiss. But 23-year-old Jyry is far from one of the most experienced cogs.



Caption

Workmate Jyry seems to fit like a glove in new coach Jarkko Wiss’s tactical mindset. Bild: Walter Kronqvist / Yle Football league, FC Inter Turku

How are you in the dressing room?

– I’m probably not the loudest. On the pitch, however, I like to take the initiative and be loud. This is where I want to lead by example.

Last year’s coach Miguel Grau did not receive continued confidence after a season in which Inter barely managed to lift themselves up to the upper end of the series. New coach Jarkko Wiss’ football is less complicated – and young players usually get chances to grow in the Tampere coach’s team.

– A lot has changed. We play straighter than last year and already based on the winter you can say that we are performing better.

– I actually think that everything he has brought to the team has been positive, praises Jyry.