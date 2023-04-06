Southampton vs Manchester City: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and forecast

Southampton vs Manchester City: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and forecast

After the resounding 4-1 victory against Liverpool, Manchester City travels to Southampton for matchday 30 of the Premier League. Guardiola’s men are still 8 points behind Arsenal, but they have played one game less and have already dispelled the doubts that surrounded the club in the middle of the season. For their part, Southampton need a victory like water since they are the red lantern of the Premier League and at the moment they have all the ballots to descend. They have gone 4 games without winning and want to end the losing streak. Here is everything you need to know about the game:

Ciudad: Southampton

Estadio: St. Mary’s Stadium

Date: Saturday April 8

Match time: 18:30 in Spain, 14:30 in Argentina and 11:30 in Mexico

Referee: Not available

Television channel: DAZN

Live stream: DAZN (website)

Television channel: ESPN Argentina

Live stream: Star+

Manchester City vs Liverpool / James Gill – Danehouse/GettyImages

Television channel: HBO MAX

Live stream: HBO MAX

Television channel: Paramount+

Live stream: VIX

Television channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Star+

It can be followed through Radio Brand and Game Time Cope. There you will find all the necessary information.

Rival

Result

competition

West Ham

defeat 1-0

Premier League

Tottenham

3-3 tie

Premier League

Brentford

Defeat 0-2

Premier League

Manchester United

tie 0-0

Premier League

Leicester City

Victoria 1-0

Premier League

Rival

Result

competition

Liverpool

Victoria 4-1

Premier League

Burnley

Victoria 6-0

FA Cup

RB Leipzig

Victoria 7-0

Champions League

Crystal Palace

Victoria 0-1

Premier League

Newcastle United

Victoria 2-0

Premier League

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland / Alex Livesey – Danehouse/GettyImages

Phil Foden had to undergo an emergency operation for appendicitis during the national team break, so it is not known if he will be available for the match. The one who is expected to arrive is Erling Haaland, who missed the duel against Liverpool due to injury.

Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Caleta-Car, Perraud; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi; Walcott, Mara.

Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Aké; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne; Grealish, Haaland, Mahrez

Southampton 1-3 Manchester City.

