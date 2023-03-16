The change that has occurred in Haaland’s clause after the renewal of Pep Guardiola

The recent renewal of Pep Guardiola with Manchester City until 2025 has led to a change in the terms of Erling Haaland’s contract with the Manchester club, according to Oriol Domenech in Catalonia Radio.
The Norwegian signed with the Citizen club until 2027, but even so, the year in which his clause was going to be marked at 200 million euros was 2024. But according to the aforementioned source, Haaland’s future is linked to the future of Pep Guardiola.
It was established that the player clause would be maintained if the Spanish coach signed its renewal. Guardiola already did it, he has renewed until June 2025, so the Norwegian star’s clause has been renewed until that same year, also from the moment Pep signed his new contract. Who is the current manager of City arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2016 and since then has made Manchester City one of the English teams to take into account.
Pep Guardiola has won four Premier Leagues in the last five games, one FA Cup, four League Cups and two Community Shields. He has also achieved a runner-up in the Champions League in 2020, when he lost that final against Chelsea, and last season he was a semifinalist, losing to Real Madrid. The only season in which the Catalan coach did not win a title was his first year. Guardiola’s stay in Manchester has been marked by sporting successes, which has led the City board to renew him until 2025, and consequently, this movement has a direct impact on Haaland according to Catalonia Radio.
