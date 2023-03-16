France team: the Thuram brothers reunited in Blue, Brice Samba and Wesley Fofana called up for the first time to face the Netherlands and Ireland

For his first list since the World Cup in Qatar, Didier Deschamps has revealed the composition of his group, which will play two matches in March as part of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The after is now. Three months to the day after the World Cup final lost to Argentina, Didier Deschamps unveiled, Thursday, March 16, his list for the first meetings of the Blues since this defeat. To launch their qualifiers for Euro 2024, the Habs have an appointment with the Netherlands, March 24, at the Stade de France and Ireland, March 27, in Dublin.

For these two meetings, and after the international retirements of several executives (Raphaël Varane, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda and Karim Benzema), and the absence of others (Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kanté), Didier Deschamps carried out a staff review with three newcomers: Brice Samba, Wesley Fofana and Khephren Thuram. Eighteen of the twenty-five Globalists have been recalled.

Camavinga called up as a defender

The new hierarchy among goalkeepers was the main question mark before the announcement of this list. For the first gathering since the retirements of Steve Mandanda and Hugo Lloris, Didier Deschamps had to release his new framework. Natural heir designated for a few years, Mike Maignan (AC Milan) – back from injury – will be as expected propelled number one. At his side, the coach called a regular in the role of third bulwark: Alphonse Areola (West Ham). It remains to be seen whether the former Parisian will always be number 3, or whether this role will be occupied by the newcomer: Brice Samba (RC Lens).

In defense, another newcomer is invited to fill the gap left by the international retirement of Raphaël Varane: Wesley Fofana (Chelsea). The 22-year-old defender, trained in Saint-Etienne, was regularly announced among the suitors. His selection, however, makes one unfortunate: Axel Disasi (AS Monaco), a globalist but not called up for these March matches. On the other hand, after his complicated World Cup, Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) is there. “We discussed a lot, it belongs to the past. The important thing is what’s ahead and he maintains a high level with his club.”said Didier Deschamps about him, praising the versatility of the one he sees “first as a right-back”.

It should also be noted that Eduardo Camavinga, a training midfielder, was called up as a defender by the coach, a position he had covered at the World Cup. Finally, after the Hernandez siblings, it is the turn of the Thuram brothers to meet in Clairefontaine. Marcus and Khephren, sons of Lilian Thuram, have indeed both been called. If the first has become a regular at the Blues for several months, his little brother knows his first selection, while he has become a centerpiece in the middle of OGC Nice for several weeks.

The list of 23 Blues

Guardians (3): Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Alphonse Areola

Defenders (8): Théo Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Jules Koundé, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Eduardo Camavinga, Wesley Fofana.

Backgrounds (5): Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Youssouf Fofana, Khephren Thuram, Jordan Veretout.

Forwards (7): Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé, Randal Kolo-Muani, Marcus Thuram, Moussa Diaby, Kingsley Coman, Olivier Giroud.