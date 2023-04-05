Klopp benched several stars – goalless cross between Liverpool and Chelsea

The Faroe Islands beat Finland’s women in a handball international at Britas in Helsinki on Tuesday. The Faroe Islands’ victory figures were written 35-25 after the team led 16-12 at halftime. The teams meet again in Grankulla on Wednesday, and the matches are part of the build-up to the EC qualifiers, which begin in the autumn.

– We made many good choices in the attack and created several good opportunities, but we did not score on them. The defense was good and even better in the second half. Now we only need a few more saves and we can go on counterattacks tomorrow, said Finland’s top scorer Emma Aarnio on the handball association’s website.

Finland’s top scorers: Emma Aarnio 7, Johanna Hilli 4, Ella Holopainen 4, Nicolina Fredriksson 2, Isabel Larsson 2, Matilda Peitsaro 2, Sara Sandelin 2, Lotta Kulju 1, Linn Wentzel 1.