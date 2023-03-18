DIRECT. Scotland-Italy: will the Italians avoid the wooden spoon? Follow the match of the Six Nations Tournament

In search of their first success of the season, Italy travels to Murrayfield on Saturday to challenge the Scots who are frustrated by their defeat against the Irish, on this same lawn.

Will the Squadra Azzurra have enough character and talent? The objective is simple: to win its first victory in the 2023 Six Nations Tournament. The challenge is difficult to meet, since it is a question of winning at Murrayfield, where the Transalpins have won twice in their history, Saturday 18 March (1:30 p.m. to follow on France 2 and france.tv), on the occasion of the sixth and final day. With four defeats in four games, Italy has only one point on the clock and is heading for an eighth consecutive season finished in last place.

On the other side, the Scots will be keen to return to winning ways, at home, after their frustrating defeat against Ireland (7-22) last week. The XV du Chardon will have to compose without its two stars and main assets: Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg, injured.