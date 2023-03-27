Director Liliana Cavani and actor Tony Leung honored in Venice

ANDn a statement, the director of the festival, Alberto Barbera, referred to Cavani, born in 1933 and author of films such as “The Doorman of the Night” or “The Skin”, as “one of the most emblematic protagonists of the New Italian Cinema of the years 1960, whose work covered more than 60 years of the show’s history”.

“His mentality has always been one of nonconformity, free of ideological prejudices and disconnected from any kind of brainwashing; it is motivated by the constant search for the truth, hidden in the most remote and mysterious corners of the human soul”, emphasized Barbera.

About Tony Leung Chiu-wai, born in 1962, the director of the Venice festival said that he is “a charismatic performer in the course of an exceptional transnational career that evolved in parallel with the expansion of the global circulation of cinema”.

“Tony Leung’s roles have not only covered a wide variety of genres, but have also brought together television, popular culture and artistic cinema in different latitudes. His reputation is closely linked to his long-standing collaboration with award-winning and acclaimed authors, culminating in his unforgettable performance in ‘Available to Love’, by Wong Kar-wai, which earned him the prize for best actor at the Cannes festival”, underlined Barbera.

The awards will be handed out during the 80th Venice International Film Festival, which will take place between August 30th and September 9th.

