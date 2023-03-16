Disappearance of Lucas Escalante: they kidnapped a police mobile to search for traces of the young man

They kidnapped a patrol car in the framework of the case for the disappearance of Lucas Escalante

A cell phone from the Buenos Aires Province Police was kidnapped this Wednesday in the framework of the case for the crime of Lautaro Morello and the disappearance of his friend Lucas Escalantewhich occurred after the two left Florencio Varela together on December 9, to be subjected to expert reports in search of traces of interest for the investigation.

The investigation was led by the Prosecutor Daniel Ichazofrom the decentralized Functional Instruction Unit 1 of Berazategui, who is in charge of the file, and it was carried out at a police headquarters in Quilmes where the liaison between the provincial force and Interpol works.

As reported telamthe Argentine Federal Police seized a mobile phone that was used “exclusively” by the Chief Commissioner Francisco Centurión, father and uncle of Cristian and Maximiliano Centuriónthe two detainees with preventive detention for the case.

As it was learned, the objective is for this vehicle to be submitted next Friday to a series of expert opinions by PFA experts in search of traces of interest for the investigation.

Last week, the investigations carried out a search in a tosquera near the Buen Ayre highway under construction in search of the missing young man, but the results were negative.

While on March 9, three months after the event, relatives, friends and neighbors of Escalante held a new march in the Quilmes Courts to ask for the “appearance alive” of Lucas.

For their part, the two detainees were prosecuted last January by the Judge of Guarantees of Florencio Varela, Julián Busteroswho charged them as “co-authors” of the crime of “homicide qualified by cruelty and treachery.”

However, the defense of the two detainees has already appealed these preventive prisons, so the Chamber of Appeals and Guarantees will now have to decide if it gives rise to the petition of the detainees or if they remain in prison.

It is noteworthy that the first prosecutor who had the case was Mariana Dongiovanni, from the decentralized UFI 2 of Florencio Varela, who later asked to be excused from the case because she considered that she received “constant disqualifications” from relatives of the victims.

After that, her place was replaced by the fair prosecutor Bárbara Velasco, who also excused herself from the case since she stated that she had collaborated with the aforementioned commissioner in past cases, for which reason the investigation momentarily passed into the hands of the prosecutor Ichazo.

The latter was in charge of the file until the Prosecutor Martin Conde, from UFI 3 in Quilmes, returned from a license on February 1. Conde also requested on February 6 to be excused from the case through a letter for not being able to be objective after receiving “slanderous and offensive” comments from the Morello family lawyer, Carlos Diéguez, and this request was accepted by the Judge Busteros.

On the other hand, at the request of the Attorney General of the province of Buenos Aires, the Buenos Aires Police was removed from the investigation and the PFA Homicide Division is acting instead.

Lucas Escalante and Lautaron Morello

It should be remembered that Escalante was seen for the last time on Friday, December 9 in the town of Bosques, Florencio Varela’s match, when he went to look for Morello to go out to celebrate the victory of the Argentine National Team against the Netherlands in the semifinals of the World Cup. Qatar aboard a BMW car that appeared on fire the next day.

Morello’s semi-charred body was found around 9:30 p.m. on December 15 next to the Buen Ayre highway under construction, in Guernica, President Perón’s party, and nothing is yet known about Escalante.

In such circumstances, the Centurión were arrested, who were linked to the case after the analysis of security cameras and cell phone antennas.

And in a filming of a camera from a Florencio Varela service station, Cristian Centurión is seen around 0.30 on December 10 loading gasoline in a white drum that is suspected to have been used to incinerate Lucas’s car and the corpse. from Lautaro.

In this context, the national government offers 4,000,000 pesos as a reward for those who provide data that allow us to find the whereabouts of Lucas.

With information from Telam

