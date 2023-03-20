“Disgusted with the end”: the reason why Internet users did not like part 2 of LOL who laughs, comes out

On March 17, 2023, Prime Video unveiled the final episodes of its season 3 of LOL, who laughs comes out! A final that divides many Internet users, find out why.
If season 3 of LOL, who laughs comes out! is undeniably the edition that made the most noise with Internet users, it has not been validated by them in its entirety. Many spectators appreciated the cast of this 2023 edition, as well as the addition of the gold card, and the “revenge” of the losers. However, the end divides. Prime Video has unveiled the final three episodes of season 3 of LOL who laughs, comes out! The opportunity for fans to find out which participants will face off head-to-head. Leïla Bekhti, who made us die of laughter with her comb and her unpronounceable song, was unfortunately eliminated at the gates of the final. Comedian Paul Mirabel therefore faced comedian Pierre Niney. And for many, the way Philippe Lacheau elected the winner is totally “unfair”.
“It’s super unfair”, “Disgusted with the end”, “I am not satisfied at all”Internet users disappointed by the final of LOL who laughs, comes out saison 3
Many Internet users expressed their disappointment with the end of LOL who laughs, comes out! season 3. As a reminder, while neither Paul Mirabel nor Pierre Niney gave in to laughter, Philippe Lacheau decided to attribute the victory “to the most offensive” of the two players. And this rule does not please the spectators at all. “I finished #LOLQuiRitSort3 and frankly I find it super unfair for Paul Mirabel. He held on all along and they all got on him to crack him and in the end he didn’t win because “not offensive enough””, “Well I’ll say what it is but the new season of #LOLQuiRitSort3 disgusted with the end because Paul Mirabel deserved more to win than Pierre Niney or victory for both as there was for a season”, “The end of lol who laughs comes out season 3 I’m not satisfied at all”can we read on both sides.
Pierre Niney, the new darling of Internet users thanks to LOL who laughs, comes out
If the end of season 3 disappointed some fans, others were obviously happy to see Pierre Niney elected as the big winner. And for good reason, the actor has revealed his talents as a comedian and did not hesitate to take risks to eliminate its competitors. For many internet users, LOL who laughs, comes out was a revelation concerning this personality: “No but sorry but the level of improvisation of Pierre Niney I’ve never seen that… it’s in the story there”, “Pierre Niney in Thomas Pésquet it is the premium of #LOL3 frankly he has been incredible this season”, “Pierre Niney is truly the genius of improvisation”.
