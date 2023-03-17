Disney Speedstorm is released next month

As you may know, Gameloft Barcelona and Disney are currently working on a Mario Kart challenger called Disney Speedstorm starring classic Disney icons. This includes drivers like Lightning McQueen, Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse, Mulan, Elizabeth Swann and Jack Sparrow – just to name a few.

Very late last year, it was confirmed that Disney Speedstorm would be delayed to 2023, without giving us a so-called release window for when to roughly expect the premiere. But now it’s finally time to tell when we’ll get to play the racing title – at least to some extent. A new trailer reveals that an Early Access version is launched for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox on April 18.

Check out the trailer below, which also contains some pretty cool gameplay.