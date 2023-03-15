Disney wants to find whoever released their secret script

Marvel tries to find the identity of the person who leaked an Ant-Man 3 script

Reddit and Google are named in the lawsuit filed by the studio

This case illustrates the difficulties of Disney who fails to prevent leaks

January 2023, one month before the film’s release Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a user from the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit commenting under the handle u/MSSmods posts a link to a Google Docs document. The latter contains 63 pages of dialogue from the Marvel film.

Angered by this new leak, the Disney studio does not intend to stop there. A request was indeed filed on Friday March 10 with the Federal District Court of California in order to issue a summons to appear and to oblige the social network Reddit to identify the person or persons responsible for this leak.

Asked by the American press, a spokesperson for Reddit said: “Reddit is committed to protecting the privacy of its users. We have rigorous procedures in place to assess legal requests and oppose them where appropriate.”. The platform remains vague and does not say if it will meet the studio’s request.

Marvel also filed a copyright infringement suit against Google to track down the person who shared the document online. We do not yet know what follow-up American justice will give to these requests, but they illustrate in any case the determination of the entertainment giant.

“You can’t avoid leaks”

The Disney studio must indeed regularly deal with leaks for these new films. We think in particular of that of the last Spider-Man where a large part of the public was already aware of the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

However, the company takes this problem very seriously and has a security team of a dozen people in charge of the fight against leaks. One of the culprits pointed out in recent years is teleworking. While many employees work remotely, especially those in charge of special effects, it often happens that members of their entourage have access to information that they should not see.

Even if Marvel today tends to favor on-site work, its leaders do not have too many illusions. Moreover, Kevin Feige, the president of the studio, had explained last year: “The sad truth is that you can’t avoid spoilers and leaks, and so you have to make sure the experience itself works regardless of what’s been spoiled or not. »