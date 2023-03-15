‘The Last of Us’ Producer Defends Season 1 Finale

Une of the producers responsible for the television adaptation of ‘The Last of Us’ for HBO, Craig Mazin (also responsible for ‘Chernobyl’), gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter where he defended the end of the first season.

The end of this first season of ‘The Last of Us’, which remains faithful to how the game released in 2013 ends, was praised one by a significant ‘slice’ of people. However, there were also those who did not like the ending and even considered it implausible.

“When you love something unconditionally, logic goes out the window and you will do horrible things to protect those you love. And there are many examples of this happening all over the world all the time.”stated Mazin. “Morally, it confuses me. I think it’s a tough choice. I’m always going back and forth. I think a lot of people will do the same.”.

Read Also: Want more ‘The Last of Us’? Here’s what to expect from season two