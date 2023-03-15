HomePod, HomePod 2 and HomePod mini: Solve problems the right way

HomePod too loud, annoying Siri replies

HomePod: Problems with radio stations and confirmation tone



Apple’s HomePods are usually quick to set up. But if there is a problem somewhere, there are only a few options for troubleshooting. We’ve collected common problems with setting up and operating the Siri speakers and provide answers and solutions.

How can I set up a HomePod if it doesn’t work automatically?

To set up the HomePod 2 you need at least an iPhone 8 with iOS 16.3. An SE, 6s, iPad Air 2, iPad from the 5th generation, iPad Pro or iPad mini 4 with the last system is sufficient for older speakers.