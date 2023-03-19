Dispute between two groups escalated: a person in Berlin-Lichtenberg was injured by a knife

In a clash in Berlin-Lichtenberg, a person was injured with a knife. For reasons that have not yet been clarified, there was a dispute between two groups on Saturday evening in the Alt-Hohenschönhausen district in the area of ​​a supermarket, as a spokesman for the Berlin situation center said. At least one person was taken to hospital. It was the victim who was stabbed.

The “BZ” had first reported on the incident in Lichtenberg and a similar dispute in the Weißensee district, which is said to have happened shortly before. When asked, the spokesman for the control center initially gave no information about the operation in Weißensee, in which, according to “BZ”, a person with a stab wound was found. According to the police spokesman, a connection between the two incidents cannot be ruled out. A spokesman for the situation center was initially unable to provide any further information on the two incidents on Sunday morning. (tsp, dpa)

