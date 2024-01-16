Distribution of OT 2023 songs: list of songs by contestant for gala 8

Cris and Bea, two of the most beloved contestants since the edition of Operacin Triunfo 2023 began, they will play for permanence in the program’s eighth gala. In the last installment, Violeta was left in the lurch after her rival, Chiara, received 59.5% of the votes. In addition, the former nominee managed to avoid a new proposal to leave the Academy thanks to his interpretation of The Climb.

The joy, however, only lasts a week. Next Monday, January 22, a new participant will leave the contest again. This time it was Juanjo who managed to be the triumph most supported by the audience and, therefore, who received the appointment of favorite Nomadthus avoiding the nomination.

What songs will the OT 2023 contestants sing at gala 8?

Among the ten contestants left in the running, nine songs will be performed. The only candidates who will perform as a duet will be Martin and Chiara herself and her companions Álvaro and Paul. This week will be the first time in 2024 that there will be no Bizarrap songs at the gala, although there will be a place for reggaeton with Tini and Mara Becerra. In addition, classics by José Luis Perales and Roco Drcal will be performed.

List of songs for gala 8 Group song: Believemix of Cher and Adam Lander versions.

Believemix of Cher and Adam Lander versions. Cris: And what is he like?by José Luis Perales.

And what is he like?by José Luis Perales. Bea: Make You Feel My Loveby Bob Dylan (Adele version).

Make You Feel My Loveby Bob Dylan (Adele version). Juanjo: Like meof Tini and Maria Calf.

Like meof Tini and Maria Calf. Naiara: The cat brings down the rainby Rocío Dúrcal.

The cat brings down the rainby Rocío Dúrcal. To Ruslan: My love by Aitana and Rels B.

My love by Aitana and Rels B. Lucas: One Way Or Anotherby Blondie (One Direction version).

One Way Or Anotherby Blondie (One Direction version). Chiara and Martin: we will writeversion by Miki Núñez and Itako.

we will writeversion by Miki Núñez and Itako. Álvaro and Paul: Poppiesby Leo Rizzi.

These will be the songs that the triumphants must perform. In front of them, a fixed jury that will be made up of Cristina Regatero, Pablo Rouss and Concha Buika and who will be joined by a fourth which will rotate every week and which will be, as indicated by the format itself, a representative of the music industry in Spain or Latin America.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos and, why no, also a little humor from time to time.