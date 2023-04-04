do what you want

The newspaper American The New York Times will not pay a monthly subscription to get a check mark on the Twitter platform.

The newspaper has lost its “verified” status on the social media platform under a new Twitter policy that requires organizations to pay $1,000 a month for a gold checkmark.

Speaking of Twitter, Elon Musk seeks to turn the social network of micromessages into a company with a value of more than 250,000 million dollars through digital banking.

So far, the mogul has shared few details about how Twitter 2.0 will work. But last week he gave his employees a taste of his plans, telling them he envisions Twitter growing to more than 10 times its current value of about $20 billion.

The key to his effort, he said, is to put the social networking company at the center of users’ financial lives. It’s a new project that traces its origins back to the early days of his professional career and his first big corporate setback at a start-up called X.com, now known as PayPal.

Mainland Ark, one of the largest soft drink bottlers in Latin America, received an upgrade in its share price target from Citibanamex, due to an upward update of the company’s expected earnings and discounted cash flows.

The target price of Arca’s shares went from 160 to 185 pesos.

Citibanamex also maintained its ‘buy’ recommendation on the company’s shares.

The new estimate of the target price implies a gain of 13% compared to the closing price of Arca’s shares on March 31 (163.64 pesos).

Australia will announce this week a ban on the use of TikTok on government phones, following the example of other countries that have banned the Chinese-owned video app for security reasons.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has agreed to ban the use of TikTok on all government devices following the completion of a review by the Home Office.

The state of Victoria will also ban the application of short videos on government phones, The Age newspaper reported, citing a state official who said Victoria would follow federal government guidelines.

returns of Mexican government bonds fell last week, days after the last increase in the Bank of Mexico’s monetary policy target rate.

The 28-day Cetes paid a rate of 11.28%, a drop of 6 basis points compared to the previous auction. The demand was 3.33 times the amount placed, higher than the previous one of 2.82 times, although due to a lower offer.

The 92-day certificates reached a rate of 11.47%, 14 base points less than the previous auction. The demand was 3.31 times greater than the amount offered.

For their part, government bonds with maturities of 183 and 365 days paid yields of 11.74% percent.