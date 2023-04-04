Tremor in Mexico: earthquake in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca

The quake occurred at 8:11 p.m. local time, according to preliminary information. (Infobae)

Puerto Escondido was the epicenter of a 5.5 magnitude earthquake that surprised the inhabitants of the state of Oaxaca today at 20:11 local time (2:11 UTC).

The tremor was registered 17 km north of the city and had a depth of 26.7 kmaccording to preliminary information from the National Seismological Service (SSN).

In the event of significant seismic activity, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) recommends not to fall for rumors or false news and only get information from official sourcessuch as the Civil Protection authorities, both local and state, as well as federal.

After an earthquake, search your house of possible damages, use your phone only in emergency, do not light matches or candles until you make sure there is no gas leak and remember that there may be aftershocks of the earthquakeso it is important to stay alert.

You can also take the following measures before an earthquake: prepare a civil protection plan, organize evacuation drills, find safety zones at home, school or workplace and set up a emergency backpack.

during an earthquake keep calm and stay in a safe place, stay away from objects that could fall; if you’re in a car, park and move away from buildings, trees, and poles; and if you are on the coast, stay away from the beach and take refuge in high areas.

(Jovani Pérez/Infobae)

Mexico is located in an area of ​​high geological activity, which exposes you to the constant risk of suffering this type of event. Proof of the above were the earthquakes of 1985 and 2017, which caused great damage, however, they have not been the largest in the country’s history, despite being one of the most present in the memory of both nationals and foreigners.

The strongest earthquake recorded in the history of what is now Mexico had its epicenter in Oaxaca. That March 28, 1787trembled with the 8.6 magnitude force. The land not only vibrated but also the sea showed its fury with a tsunami that went up to 6 kilometers beyond the coastline.

Experts from the Seismic Instrumentation and Recording Center (Cires) estimate that it will be possible to repeat similar situations in the near future. These conclusions arose from a study dated 2009 that sought to analyze the aforementioned event. It was said then that there may be earthquakes of a similar magnitude on the coasts of Mexico and Central America. This is because said area has great potential for events of a geological nature, given its location in the so-called Guerrero Gap.

However, seismic events of lower magnitudes can also cause great destruction. During 1985 and 2017, Mexicans watched in amazement as the country’s capital plunged into chaos because of two earthquakes of less intensity than that of 1787.

Regarding that of 1985, it occurred on September 19 of that year at 7:19 local time (13:19 UTC), with its epicenter in the state of Guerrero and a magnitude of 8.2. Since then, it was believed that nothing like it would happen again, but coincidentally, it happened again exactly 32 years later.

In 2017, it happened at 1:14 p.m. local time (18:30 UTC), with its epicenter in an area between the states of Puebla and Morelos. Then, the number of fatalities reached 369.