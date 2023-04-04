Woman is arrested on suspicion of the murder of military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky

After the burst of the statuette What did they give the blogger? Russian military Vladlen Tatrskywhose real name was Maxim Fomin, in a Saint Petersburg coffee shop last Sunday, there is already a person arrested for the facts.

This explosion injured 25 people and it was because a bomb was improvised inside the statue that was given to Tatarsky.

In The Truth News, We inform that the attack was attributed by the group Cyber ​​Front Z, who refers to himself as ‘Russian Information Troops’.

A person is arrested for exploding a statuette

This Monday, the Russian authorities arrested Daria Trepova, suspected of killing Tatarsky



The Russian authorities detained Daria Tepova, suspected of killing Tatarsky, and the Ukrainian secret services were accused of being the perpetrators of the attack, according to what was reported by the Russian Investigative Committee.

According to the Russian Ministry of Health, 10 of the 32 injured in the attack are in serious condition.

As just mentioned, the group assured that they rented the cafe for the evening and took security measures, which were not enough.

Eyewitnesses say that a woman took out a package with a statuette intended for the blogger and gave it to him, and suddenly there was an explosion, but the footage showed a man handing over the statuette.

Investigators believe the woman gave the gift to a Tatarsky associate who displayed the gift shortly before the explosion.

Another source claimed that Tatarsky knew the suspect who delivered the package and that they had crossed paths at other events, but gave no further details.

Who was Tatarsky?

The Russian blogger was in favor of the crusade in Ukraine



Tatarsky was one of the top military bloggers and had more than half a million followers on Telegram, and he was in favor of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine and he went to the ceremony that was held in the Kremlin to proclaim the Russian annexation of four regions. that they were partially occupied by Ukraine, a measure that many other countries condemned in the UN for being considered illegal.

