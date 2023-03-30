Dollar today: the parallel price closed at $393 for sale

The blue dollar closed without variations on this day and is still at $389 for purchase and $393 for sale in the exchange houses of the City of Buenos Aires. The gap with respect to the wholesale exchange rate is 89%.

Meanwhile, financial dollars continue to fluctuate. The MEP, which is valued with the Global 2030 bonds, closed at $391.85. For its part, the dollar Cash with Settlement (CCL), also operated with the Global 2030, closed at $400.

On this day, the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) once again sold reserves, this time it parted with USD 76 million. In this way, so far in March the monetary authority registers a negative balance of USD 1,799 million.

The official dollar, for its part, ended the day with an increase of fifty cents and is available on the screens of Banco Nación (BNA) at $207.50 for purchase and $215.50 for sale. The tourist exchange rate, which is the price that the Argentine citizen pays for his purchases abroad and exceeds the three hundred dollars allowed at a cheaper price, closed at $431. Meanwhile, the wholesaler closed at $208.59 for sale.