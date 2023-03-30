Addicted to beauty: Gina-Lisa suffers from bloody vampire lifting

Show more about the video



“If you want to be beautiful, you have to suffer – that’s the way it is!” Or he or she has to endure a lot of needles – like Gina Lisa Lohfink at the vampire lift in Wiesbaden: Many small microneedles scratch the face of the scandalous blonde and inject a very special beauty serum under her skin: Made from her own blood . Stars like Kim Kardashian swear by the procedure. “If Kim Kardashian can do it, we can do it.” But let’s start with a big needle: take blood! This is later separated in a centrifuge – and the blood plasma is injected back under the skin. But Gina Lisa has her problems with the needle. She is a trained doctor’s assistant: “With others I always have it with myself…” It continues with an anesthetic cream… and cling film. This should make the process a little more bearable. Well… you can’t move anymore, but the pain remains! The procedure, which has been proven to rejuvenate the skin, costs 300 euros. The face looks THIS right after the treatment… The skin needs to calm down now. And we are just as excited about the result as Gina Lisa!

Source: BILD/Jörg Ortmann

03/30/2023 – 11:14 p.m

