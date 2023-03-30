A NASA astronaut has been waiting six months to return to Earth

A Latino astronaut from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), what departed on September 21, 2022 in a mission of the International Space Station (ISS) that was going to take place until November of that same year, he was still unable to return to Earth due to technical problems.

He astronaut from El Salvador Frank Rubio received the news that the ship in charge of taking and bringing the crew of the Progress MS-21 suffered a leak in the cooling system, apparently caused by space junk. Therefore, it became impossible for a safe trip to take place.

It is estimated that only in September 2023 will the ship be in good condition so that Rubio can land on the ground.

The NASA astronaut is working on research measuring the effect of microgravity exposure on three fundamental genetic processes and their interactions in the bacterium Bacillus subtilis, in Biological Research at BRICS-26.

Lyrics of changes in the genetic processes and characteristics of an organism caused by exposure to microgravity and extreme environments on Earth.

This information could help researchers develop ways to protect the health and safety of astronauts on future missions, as well as people on the ground.

