Dolphins die of bird flu in UK | metropolises

For the first time, two dolphins have been infected with the H5N1 virus, responsible for bird flu, and have died in the UK. The case was announced by the British government this week.

The animals were found in different locations in February. Another 22 mammals in the UK had already been identified with the disease, such as foxes, otters and gray seals.

The government’s most acceptable hypothesis, so far, is that these animals consumed dead birds infected with the H5N1 virus.

Although the virus is not yet able to spread between humans, scientists have not yet been able to confirm whether it can be transmitted between mammals. In a recent statement, the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom, warned of the lethality of avian flu and advised people not to touch dead or sick wild animals.

“The recent spread to mammals needs to be closely monitored. At the moment, the WHO assesses the risk to humans as low, but we cannot assume that this will continue to be the case, and we must prepare for any change in the status quo”, said Adhanom, during a press conference held on February 8.

