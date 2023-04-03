Thought Influences Exercise Results | metropolises

Have you ever wondered how your mood and perception of yourself can impact your exercise routine? According to the results of a new study carried out by Stanford University, seeing how a more active person improves the results of physical exercises.

The study analyzed 162 participants who used the step counting clock. The watches in the first group showed counts changed upwards — for example, while they walked an average of 7,000 steps, the watches showed 9,800.

In the second group, they showed a total of 4,000 steps. In addition to these, two other groups had access to the exact calculation, but one of them watched videos about the power of the mind and how it can influence health.

Results

The results of the experiment showed that participants who knew the correct number of steps showed improvements in mood and self-esteem, in addition to having better nutrition and aerobic fitness.

Those who believed they were taking more steps than they actually took began to feel that they were exercising enough and reported experiences and improvements similar to those who had access to the correct count. The result was the opposite of those who received small numbers — they had lower self-esteem and worse eating habits.

