Woman with two vaginas uses one for pornography and the other with her husband

After years of painful sex and difficulty inserting tampons, Australian Evelyn Miller was diagnosed in 2011 with uterus didelphys. The rare condition gave the 31-year-old woman two uteruses, two sets of ovaries and two vaginas. All parts work.

She is a married mother of two and was unsure about talking about the condition and sexual partners, but is now confident and accepting of the malformation.

The actress earns £12,000 a week on OnlyFans and PornHub, which equates to more than £75,000. She started creating content with her husband, Tom, in 2018. Since then, the couple has started a marketing business together, but she still creates explicit content on the side.

Evelyn claims that she does not cheat on her husband, as she has “a vagina to work and another to play”. It was with OnlyFans that she finally learned to accept her condition. “Creating content and leaving people completely fascinated is very good”, she says, in an interview with the Daily Mail website.

“The platform has given me the opportunity to raise awareness of uterus didelphys. I get a lot of messages from women who have had a bad time with the condition, and some are completely unable to have children, which is heartbreaking,” she says.

discomfort in sex

Evelyn says she first noticed something was wrong in 2005 when she had difficulty inserting a tampon where she thought it would meet her vagina. However, she later discovered that her urethra is lower than normal: the two vaginas are positioned side by side.

“I avoided sex for a long time, guys didn’t know what they were doing and ended up hitting my urethra with their penis. I just didn’t know what was wrong with me,” recalls the Australian.

The situation made her uncomfortable and anxious. She says she was living with her father at the time and didn’t feel comfortable talking about it with anyone. “Google was out of the question since I lived on a remote farm and we only had dial-up access. I couldn’t just look up my symptoms on the internet,” she laments.

The diagnosis of didelphys uterus was made two years after the young woman tried to have sex for the first time. While all patients with the condition have two uteruses, only a few also have two vaginas, as is the case with Evelyn. Most people are unaware that they have a didelphys uterus, as there are not always symptoms associated with the malformation.

Uterus didelphys

Signs of didelphic uterus include pain during sex, painful menstrual cramps and heavy bleeding, frequent miscarriages and premature labor. The condition occurs when a developing uterus, which starts out as two separate ducts, fails to come together.

Science still doesn’t know exactly why the uterus didelphys happens, but it is estimated that 0.3% of women have the malformation. It is usually detected during a routine pelvic exam, with tests that confirm the diagnosis. Surgery may be recommended for patients who are suffering from the symptoms associated with the condition.

Uterus didelphys can cause infertility in some patients: the organ is smaller and can restrict the growth of the fetus, increasing the risk of miscarriage. This was not the case for Evelyn. She is the mother of 20-month-old Andrew and eight-month-old Georgia.

The actress reveals that she was afraid of being pregnant with two babies at the same time. “When I was pregnant with one, we would still have to use a condom if we wanted to have sex in the other vagina,” she explains.

