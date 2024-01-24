Dolphins let defensive coordinator go after one season

After failing to advance deep into the playoffs for the second consecutive season, the Dolphins de Miami They made the decision to dispense with the services of their defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who had arrived at the organization before the start of this tournament.

Fangio, 65, replaced Josh Boyer as Miami’s defensive coordinator last offseason and led the Dolphins to a 10th-place finish in that area in 2023, after they had finished 18th. box the previous year. It was also the first time the South Florida organization finished in the top 10 on defense since 2010.

The instructor served as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the 2022 campaign, helping them prepare for Super Bowl 57 and is now expected to position himself as one of the main candidates for the position of defensive coordinator of that currency.

Likewise, Fangio also coached the Denver Broncos from 2019 to 2021, in his first job as a head coach after spending the first 19 of his 21 NFL games as a defensive coordinator.

Thanks in Miami:

“I want to thank Vic for his contributions in 2023. When we planned the season, it seemed clear that this was the best path for both parties moving forward,” coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement. “Now, we shift our focus to 2024 and beyond, as we urgently seek to find the candidate to lead our defense into the future. We remain steadfast in developing our players and building a winning team with sustained success,” he added.

After a promising start to the season, the Dolphins failed again in their playoff foray this year.