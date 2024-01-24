They present the Academy of Music of Spain

MADRID.- The Academia from Music of Spain (ACAMUS) was presented this January 24 with the announcement of some awards musicals that recognize the work of all professionals in the Spanish music industry and that will be held next May in Madrid, according to what one of its members of the Board of Directors, Luis Cobos, announced at a press conference.

Thus, the new Music Academy, which is consolidated as a non-profit institution, has been established after almost two years of work, and aims to be owned by all components of the music sector.

“We have built an Academy owned by all components of the music sector, and not only by artists and authors, as there was an academy in its day, which depended on the SGAE. This is a transversal academy and welcomes all, artists , authors, producers, managers, promoters, editors… All of us who, in some way, work in the art and music industry,” he added.

Although one of the Academy’s objectives is to reward excellence in the creation, promotion, protection, study and development of Spanish, Latin American and world melodies with the Music Awards, the entity also focuses on the protection of its members and in: “industry cohesion”.

Academy Mission

Furthermore, in statements to Europa Press, the director and composer Luis Cobo has assured that the institution will be promoting the Artist Statute and will collaborate with management entities to improve the conditions of artists on platforms. streaming, which he has described as catastrophic.

“The Academy will be involved in that and many other things, promoting, together with other organizations, the Statute of the Artist, and, of course, will collaborate with the management entities to improve the conditions of the streaming, that are catastrophic for artists and almost for authors, by the way,” he explained.

Even so, he warns that the Academy of Music: “is not coming to invade the functions and activities of many other entities and organizations that are dedicated to many things, but rather to help.”

Among the functions that ACAMUS will perform – whose Board of Directors is composed, among others, of Antonio Onetti, Alejandro Sanz, Pablo Alborán, Luz Casal, Pasión Vega, Manuel Carrasco or the producer Pino Sagliocco – is the regulation of Artificial Intelligence to that artists are not harmed, the creation of music cycles in schools and educational centers, support for musicians to improve their labor rights or the creation of the first Music Museum in Spain.

Furthermore, regarding whether the Academy will try to protect artists in the context of sexual harassment or abuse of power, Cobos assures that these issues will also be welcomed and addressed, while explaining that ACAMUS has: “great interest that the structure is also equipped and that, in the music industry, women have a more active role”.

“These problems will also be dealt with as soon as someone exposes them, matures them, qualifies them and we will be an entity open to collaboration with everyone,” Cobos concluded.

