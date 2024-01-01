Dominican baseball player arrested for alleged relationship with a minor

After appearing before prosecutors for questioning on Monday, January 1, Wander Franco was placed under arrest. The shortstop’s complicated journey continues with an important event. After questions arose last year about his relationship with an alleged minor, investigations and legal proceedings were launched.

Now, they may be coming to an end after prosecutors questioned Wander Franco and ultimately arrested him. He recently reappeared to go to the district attorney’s office and was arrested in Puerto Plata just hours later.

According to Héctor Gómez, the MLB star will appear before a judge on Wednesday to be arraigned. Prosecutors are expected to ask that Franco remain jailed without bail while the case continues.

Embed – On wednesday, Wander Franco will be taken in front of a judge to be arraigned, according to lawyer @FelixPortes the prosecutors are expected to ask for wander to remain in Jail with no bail as the process continues. — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) January 1, 2024

Last week, the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop saw police raid his homes in search of him. He was ordered to meet with authorities from the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Adolescents of the city of Santo Domingo on December 28.

Local newspaper Listín Diario posted a video on social media, showing officials waiting for the MLB star and listing him as a no-show. The agency’s director, Olga Dina Llaverias, later confirmed that Franco did not appear.

Wander Franco spent some time with prosecutors before being arrested. The Tampa Bay Rays superstar’s relationship with Loredana Chevalier was initially questioned due to social media posts.

The next step is for a judge to hear a request for a coercive measure on Wednesday. Things are moving forward now, but it seems Franco’s future is in serious doubt.

There were questions about whether the All-Star shortstop would ever return to the diamond, whether with the Rays or elsewhere. Now, the future looks even darker for Franco.

Franco is expected to request “preventive detention” after appearing in court and being placed under arrest.