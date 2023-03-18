Donald Trump announces he will be arrested next week

More and more social networks are reactivating the profiles of former US President Donald Trump. First Twitter went ahead, now Facebook and YouTube followed suit. When Trump was still banned from all social networks, he founded his own platform, “Truth Social”. That’s where the Republican dropped the bomb. In a post he writes: “The leading Republican candidate and former President of the United States of America will be arrested next Tuesday week.” Trump called on his supporters to protest.

The background is apparently the recent hush money allegations by the former American porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump is said to have paid her to remain silent about her alleged affair. According to Daniels, he spent a night with Trump in 2006. His lawyers are said to have paid her hush money a few years ago. At least that’s the accusation.

Trump calls allegations ‘old and fully debunked fairy tale’

As Trump now wrote on “Truth Social”, the Manhattan prosecutor’s office will arrest him on Tuesday for precisely those allegations. In his contribution, he describes the public prosecutor’s office as “corrupt and highly political”. Trump dismisses the allegations against him as an “old and completely debunked fairy tale”.

Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, testified before a so-called grand jury in Manhattan on Monday. The former US President “must be held accountable for his dirty deeds,” said Cohen. Prosecutors also asked Trump to testify before a grand jury. So far he has not complied with this request.