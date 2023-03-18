Payment of federal aid will be suspended on Monday

Juarez City.- The Juárez Welfare Delegation will suspend payment to more than 2,000 beneficiaries of the pension programs for the elderly and people with disabilities who were left behind from the past dispersal operation due to the holiday bridge on March 21.

“On Friday, March 17 and Monday, March 20, the pension payment operation at the Tecnológico de Ciudad Juárez (ITCJ) is suspended, resuming as usual on Tuesday, March 21,” indicates the announcement posted on social networks by the federal agency. .

These are more than 2,000 lagging beneficiaries who did not come to collect the resource during the calendar days marked in the cash payment operation in the ITCJ multifunctional auditorium.

“We have finished with the regular calendar, but there are people who have not come to the service desk. We notify you that you can do so from March 21 to March 28,” explained Elizabeth Guzmán Argueta, regional coordinator of federal government programs on this border.

Late beneficiaries will be able to go all next week at the ITCJ facilities, from 9:00 in the morning to 3:00 in the afternoon, without prior appointment.

On March 6, the cash payment operation began for 7,000 beneficiaries of the pension program for the elderly, 3,000 of the initiative to support people with disabilities, and 7,000 of the program for children of working mothers on this border.

In this delivery, the dispersion of resources to 17 thousand beneficiaries of the three programs that still receive the resource in cash at this border was foreseen.