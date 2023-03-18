Revealed live on TV: “Let’s Dance” stars become parents

Offspring at “Let’s Dance”. Professional dancers Regina and Sergui Luca made a joyful announcement live on TV.

Professional dancers Regina and Sergiu Luca become parents again. They said that surprisingly in the fourth edition of “Let’s Dance”. “The ‘Let’s Dance’ family is getting bigger,” they said when asked by moderator Daniel Hartwich and proudly declared: “We’re having our second offspring.”

The dancing couple sat in the audience during the fourth “Let’s Dance” live show. None of them are currently involved as professional dancers. Both Regina and Sergiu made their first appearances in season eight. Sergiu danced there with moderator Panagiota Petridou, the two were already voted out in the third episode. Three years later he even made it to the final with Barbara Meier. The two finished third. Since then, the native Romanian has not been part of “Let’s Dance”.

Regina also danced on the show for the first time in 2015. Her dance partner was GZSZ star Thomas Drechsel. With him she made it to fifth place. With him she also achieved the best placement. Most recently, Regina was part of “Let’s Dance” in season 13, 2020. She finished eleventh with John Kelly.

Baby ball clearly visible

Regina and Sergiu not only celebrated their “Let’s Dance” premiere in 2015, but also their wedding. In November, the two said yes. Two years later, in 2017, the two became parents for the first time and had a son.

Regina and Sergiu Luca: The two become parents again. (Those: Instagram / regina_luca_official)

They have not yet revealed whether the couple is expecting a girl or a boy and when the baby is expected to be born. The pregnancy news only took place on the sidelines of the current show and was not further elaborated.