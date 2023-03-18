Donald Trump: Ex-President assumes his arrest

Berlin/Washington

Ex-President Trump apparently assumes that the prosecutor will arrest him. This emerges from a post by Trump.

Donald Trump believes he should be arrested on Tuesday next week. The former US President made a lengthy post on Saturday in his own social network Truth Socialin which the 76-year-old furiously claims the “leading Republican presidential candidate and former US President will be arrested next Tuesday”.

Trump called on his supporters to protest and “take the nation back”. Trump also railed in the post about the allegedly “corrupt and politically motivated Manhattan Attorney’s Office”. (pcl)

More to come

