“Protest, take back our nation”: Trump apparently expects arrest and calls on his supporters to protest

Former US President Donald Trump apparently expects to be arrested next week.

The arrest is said to be in connection with the investigation by the Manhattan Attorney’s Office, reports the US medium CNN.

In a social media post on Saturday, Trump called on his supporters to protest.

Trump wrote of himself that the “leading Republican nominee and former President of the United States will be arrested next Tuesday.”

“Protest, take back our nation,” Trump wrote. (Tsp.)

