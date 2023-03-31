Donald Trump indicted, America plunges into the unknown

The images of Donald Trump handcuffed and flanked by artificial intelligence-generated police that circulated on social media last week were therefore prescient. The former US president has just been charged. For a sordid history of financial agreement reached with a former star of pornographic films, Stormy Daniels, he will have to appear in court in Manhattan, probably next Tuesday. Will he indulge in the famous « perp walk » (the fact of having to parade handcuffed in the aisles of a court under the crackling of flashes)? Possible. According to his advisers, he prepared for it. What is certain is that his fingerprints will be taken and he will be photographed like any other citizen. Then comes the reading of the indictment. He will then be informed of the charges against him and will be asked to plead guilty or not guilty. He will most likely be released on parole, without having to pay bail, and should be able to return to his home in Mar-al-Lago, Florida, the same day.

Donald Trump, threatened with indictment, challenges American democracy again

By voting for his indictment late Thursday afternoon, the grand jury of the New York court, made up of a panel of citizens with investigative powers, put an end to ten crazy days of suspense, rumors and pressure. Ever since Trump himself announced his impending arrest on March 18, America has been talking only about the fate that