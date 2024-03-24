Warm welcome to the business of Cubans trying to get ahead in Florida by selling homemade food

Farm Delicaciesa business owned by Cubans living in Cape Coral, in Lee County, who are trying to get ahead in Florida by selling homemade foods such as guava bars, grapefruit candy, milk creams, jams, casquitos and others, received a loving welcome by fellow Tampa residents.

“Look at this gentleman. We are going to upload this to TikTok and we’re going to leave it there. These are some guys who come with products from the farm.”said the tiktoker and chef known as El Cuban Food Truck, who decided to come to the place to support his compatriots.

“I want you to know these guys because they are people who are getting ahead and we want to support them. We Cubans are going to support them, we have to support our Cuban community that is undertaking“He added, and stressed that it is about supporting each other to get out.

In the video you could see a tent set up at 6718 N Himes Avenue with the products for sale, as well as a group of people interested in the preparations.

“You’ll see how this works tasty“, concluded El Cuban Food Truck.

In the comments section of the publication, dozens of people praised the attitude of both the entrepreneurs and those willing to help their compatriots find employment.

“I take my hat off when I see a Cuban providing support to a countryman. That is what we have to publish, what we have to do. The rest is unnecessary. My respects!”declared an Internet user.

The owners of Delicias de la Granja were also grateful. “My brother, without words. We really feel the love of all of Tampa. Thank you a million. We broke it today thanks to all of you for the support. We couldn’t imagine that.” , they wrote.

Although the sales stand in Tampa took place last Sunday, they are repeating this on March 24.