Donald Trump indictment: Manhattan prosecutor slams former president’s ‘serious criminal conduct’

Find here all of our live #TRUMP

: Good evening, we write it here, in the article dedicated to the 49-year-old American prosecutor. This is also one of the angles of attack of the camp of Donald Trump to denigrate the lawsuits brought by justice against the former head of state.

: When are you going to write that Alvin Bragg is a Democrat?

: Good evening, here the long list, in english, charges against the former US president. Donald Trump is accused “to have made false accounting entries”, insisted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

: Good evening, where can we find the list of charges?

: Good evening @isa and , the political repercussions of this appearance are elements that many observers have been trying to analyze since last week. First, this indictment in no way prohibits him from campaigning or standing, while the next presidential election takes place in a year and a half. Then the Republicans can remobilize behind their former champion, neck and neck with Joe Biden in several polls.

: Good evening, there is no moral judgment to be made in this case. Neither to Trump, nor to this former actress. However, given the prudishness of his electorate, does this not risk harming the former president?

: Good evening Thibaud, isn’t all this noise likely to present him as a victim vis-à-vis his supporters and ultimately to be “beneficial” to him, especially in the race for the White House? It would be a shame!

: “As this office has done time and time again, we today uphold our solemn responsibility to ensure that everyone stands equal before the law. No amount of money and no amount of power changes that enduring principle.” – D.A. Bragg https://t.co/3IVj2SCoKU

: “As this office has done time and time again, today we assume our solemn responsibility to ensure that all are equal before the law. No amount of money and no amount of power changes this enduring principle.” hammered prosecutor Alvin Bragg during his press conference, which lasted about twenty minutes.

: 🔴 Alvin Bragg (Manhattan prosecutor): “Donald Trump sought to cover up crimes related to the 2016 election” https://t.co/z8UBxo8m1a

: The New York prosecutor denounces the “seriously tortious conduct” of Donald Trump, accused of having made “34 false statements to cover up other crimes”.

: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks out on allegations against Donald Trump. Follow our live.

: Donald Trump has boarded his plane in New York, ready to jet back to Florida.Trump updates: https://t.co/UwmVhX1wzp📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube https://t.co/PhISe65y3d



: Donald Trump has boarded in New York and must fly to Florida, where he must hold a press conference, which should take place in the night, French time.

: One of Donald Trump’s lawyers denounced a “sad” indictment filed today. He promised to fight her.

: The billionaire was released by the Manhattan Criminal Court without judicial review.

: Former US president’s indictment relates to payments to cover up three embarrassing cases before the 2016 presidential election, according to a statement from the prosecutor.

: Donald Trump’s indictment has been made public by the New York court. She is to read in English, hereand we will try to detail the charges that weigh on him throughout the evening.

: Donald Trump walked out of the courtroom in New York, where he was formally charged with 34 counts.

: Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to the 34 counts against him, according to the New York TimesAssociated Press, CNN and other US media.

: He is one of the faces of Donald Trump’s indictment. When a grand jury in a New York court voted to prosecute the former US president last Thursday, Alvin Bragg became the first prosecutor in US history to indict a former White House tenant. Our journalist Valentine Pasquesoone paints the portrait of this man who has become the billionaire’s worst nightmare.

(ALEX KENT/AFP)

: Donald Trump is in a courtroom in Manhattan, New York City. The former president is accompanied by his lawyers, facing the judge who must notify him of his indictment.

(SETH WENIG / AP)

: From now on, the New York court judge must read the indictment to Donald Trump and his lawyers, in other words the charges against the former president.

: 🔴 Donald Trump arrives in front of the judge https://t.co/3ALbgdfihE

: Former US President Donald Trump has arrived before a judge in New York to be formally charged in a fraud case linked to money paid in 2016 to a porn star in exchange for his silence .

: It should be noted that Donald Trump will emerge free from this appearance in New York. The former president has also planned a press conference from his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, after this historic hearing.

: “I’m heading to (…) court. It seems so SURREALISTIC – WOW they’re going to ARREST ME. I can’t believe this is happening in America”wrote Donald Trump on his platform, Truth Social, before arriving in court.

: 🔴 LIVE – Donald Trump has arrived at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, where he is to be served with his charge, during a historic appearance. 📺 #franceinfo channel 27 https://t.co/zqWu0It2ZX

: Donald Trump has arrived at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, where he is to be served with his charge, during a historic appearance.

: Former President Donald Trump pumped his fist and waved before leaving Trump Tower for the Manhattan courthouse ahead of his arraignment.

: Donald Trump has just left his skyscraper in New York, the Trump Tower, to appear in criminal court in Manhattan. The former US president is to be served with his indictment in a case of fraud linked to money paid in 2016 to a porn star.

: This is the news of this end of the day: Donald Trump is expected in New York court this evening for a historic appearance in the Stormy Daniels case. But where are the investigations targeting the former American president? Franceinfo takes stock.

(BRYAN WOOLSTON / AP / BOY)

: Hello, where are the legal cases concerning our former president, Nicolas Sarkozy?!

: If Donald Trump’s lawyer is unsuccessful, the normal course of justice provides for three scenarios:

– Charges can be dropped

– The accused may agree to plead guilty to avoid a trial and obtain a lighter sentence. (This option was ruled out by the lawyer)

– Justice organizes a trial, but must first respect several procedures, with various prior hearings.

: Joe Tacopina, Donald Trump’s lawyer, has indicated that he intends to introduce “immediately” several appeals to try to invalidate his client’s indictment.

: “He’s in good spirits. Honestly, he’s business as usual. He’s ready to step in and do what he has to do,” described Donald Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habbaabout his client. “Unless surprised, I think everything should be fine”she told Fox News (in English).

: “Then the defendants are subject to what is called the ‘perp walk’, the defendant’s path.”

This “perp walk” is the abbreviation of perpetrators walk – which can literally be translated as “the march of him who perpetrated (the crime)”. More “It certainly won’t happen with Donald Trump”believes the former substitute.

: How will Donald Trump appear in court? After registering his identity, the former president will appear before a judge to hear the charges against him. In principle, an accused person can be handcuffed, “but a president of the United States will not be handcuffed because he is under the protection of federal agents”explains Reed Brody, former deputy of the attorney for the State of New York.

: Acting Justice of the Supreme Court of New York, Juan Merchan, has indicated that the impeachment of Donald Trump will not be broadcast live, reports CNN (in English). The magistrate, however, recognized the“monumental importance” of the act.

: Once in court, Donald Trump is supposed to undergo the same ritual as all defendants: state his name, age, profession, take a fingerprint and have his photo taken. According to his lawyer Joe Tacopina, he will not be handcuffed but may have to walk through court halls in the presence of media.

: Donald Trump supporters gathered outside Trump Tower last night. The former president, who says he is the victim of a “witch hunt”, should leave his skyscraper on the mythical Fifth Avenue at the end of the morning.

(Sarah Yanez-Richards/EFE/SIPA)