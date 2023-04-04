Donald Trump was arrested: the networks explode with memes and reactions

The former Republican president of the United States, Donald Trump, pleaded “not guilty” to the charges brought by the Manhattan court for bribing a porn actress.

After the appearance, he left the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York without judicial control measures and began the return trip to Florida.

The judge of Colombian origin, Juan Merchán, charged him with 34 counts related to falsifying business records in the payment of US$130,000 to the porn star Stormy Daniels in the final stretch of the 2016 electoral campaign to silence an alleged extramarital relationship that occurred ten years before and that he always denied.

The 76-year-old tycoon would have to undergo a trial, which he will try to avoid by all means, with unforeseeable consequences for his run for the presidency in the 2024 elections.