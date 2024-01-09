Actor Adan Canto dies after fighting cancer

MIAMI.- He actor Mexican Adan Canto died at the age of 42. The performer, famous for his participation in productions such as The Cleaning Lady y Designated Survivor, suffered from cancer of appendix. His representative Jennifer Allen was in charge of confirming the death.

“(Alan) had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed him were forever changed. He will be greatly missed by many,” Allen said in a note sent to the CNN .

Canto was born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, on December 5, 1981. Although he spent much of his childhood in Texas, In his adolescence he moved to Ciudad de Mexico with the aim of training in music. Later, she made her way into the entertainment scene, her first roles on screen were in commercials and television shows.

Arrival in Hollywood

It was in 2013 when his face became international, thanks to his participation in the Fox series The Followingwhere he played Paul Torres.

He was also part of the cast of X Men: Days of future past, in the Netflix series Narcos, and in the movie 2 Hearts where he shared with Halle Berry and Jacob Elordi.

Likewise, Canto stood out in Hispanic cinema with titles such as Meet Laura. Santiago on the other side, Without memory, Loving is not loving, Al Ras y Almost Thirty.

His last project was The Cleaning Lady, on Fox, a series in which he had the leading role. However, she had to leave production for the third season.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment families since his US debut in The Following more than a decade ago,” says a statement issued by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment.