New details about the case of the lifeless baby found in a garbage container in Florida

Police authorities have offered new details about the discovery, by a construction worker, of a baby’s body at a site in Hollywood, Florida.

The baby found the morning of this Monday, January 8was inside a plastic bag in the garbage container.

According to David Vasquez, the worker who made the discovery, “the baby was dead and looked as if it had just been born. A foul smell prompted him to look inside the plastic bag,” he says. Local 10 News.

Vasquez, 21, was working on a roofing project when he noticed the bag on Rodman Street near South Federal Highway.

The young man notified the discovery to his boss, who was the one who made the call to 911, saying: “We found a child in a garbage container. And he was… a boy, a boy, a human,” even though they couldn’t identify the sex.

Hollywood police continue to investigate both the causes of the baby’s death and the location of the person who put it in the trash can.

Yesterday the police called on neighbors and Tesla car drivers to check their security cameras and provide any information that would help advance the case.

However, “nearby business owners looked through their surveillance cameras and say none were pointing in the direction of the dumpster,” he clarifies. Local 10 News.