Dolphins sign two players in search of greater depth

Los Dolphins de Miami may have given up the division title last Sunday, when they succumbed to the Buffalo Bills at home, but the South Florida team is far from giving up its hopes of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in many years.

For this reason, the organization’s high command continues to strengthen some areas of the team and this Tuesday they acquired the services of the linebackers Justin Houston y Bruce Irvin . Likewise, the team also placed three other players on injured reserve.

Houston and Irvin plan to provide depth to the team’s linebacker group, which has been hit hard by injuries. Jerome Baker, Cameron Goode y Andrew Van Ginkel have dealt with physical issues in the last week.

Dolphins (2).jpg Dolphins general manager Chris Grier (left) speaks as coach Mike McDaniel looks on during a news conference on April 28, 2023. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

After said defeat against the Bills, los Dolphins are preparing for their wild-card challenge against the defending champions Chiefs Saturday night.

Look at Miami’s new reinforcements:

Houston is quite familiar with Kansas City, team that selected him in the third round of the NFL Draft in 2011. The player spent his first eight seasons in the league there, before internships with Indianapolis (2019-20), Baltimore (2021-22) and Carolina (2023).

The new piece of the Dolphinswho will turn 35 years old at the end of this month, has been selected for four Pro Bowls and it was a All-Pro with the Chiefs in 2014.

For his part, Irvin, 36, was a first-round pick by Seattle in 2012 and most recently played for Detroit. He was released from the Lions’ practice squad last week.

Miami finished the regular round without Jaelan Phillips y Bradley Chubb, both injured. Meanwhile, Baker (wrist), Goode (knee) and Van Ginkel (foot) suffered their injuries in the final game of the season against Buffalo and were sidelined for the playoffs.