Donald Trump is back on YouTube

More than two years after being banned, Donald Trump’s YouTube account has just been reinstated. And the former US president has already started posting content…

Donald Trump – © Wikimedia Commons

YouTube just lifted all restrictions affecting former President Donald Trump’s account. His account was suspended on January 6, 2021 following the invasion of the Capitol. A video of the incident then released by Trump reportedly violated the platform’s rules on incitement to violence. The suspension of his account, initially limited to one week, was then extended until yesterday, Friday, March 17, 2023.

However, YouTube should continue to watch carefully the content offered by Donald Trump’s channel. On Twitter, the company states: “We have carefully assessed the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the possibility for voters to hear the main candidates equally nationals in the run-up to an election (…) This channel will continue to be subject to our rules, just like any other channel on YouTube.”

YouTube: Donald Trump immediately publishes a video showing his 2016 victory

The tweet in question alludes to the fact that Donald Trump is now officially a candidate for the 2024 Republican primaries. It should therefore once again find itself in the spotlight, after two years of relatively discreet communication. YouTube is among the latest sites to rehabilitate the former president’s account.

Indeed, last January, Meta unblocked Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. In addition, at the end of last year, Elon Musk announced that he would restore the person’s Twitter account, after having bought the platform for tens of billions of dollars.

But the billionaire was not satisfied with this operation. Indeed, the new CEO of Twitter subsequently reinstated most previously suspended accounts. However, Donald Trump has generally contented himself with posting messages on Truth Social. But, shortly after the ban was lifted, the former president posted a video of 11 seconds titled “I’M BACK!” (I’m Back) with a news clip around his victory in the 2016 presidential election.

Source : theverge