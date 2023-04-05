OFFER | iPhone 14 Plus at amazing price on Amazon

O iPhone 14 Plus was announced in September 2022 for the starting price of BRL 8,599. Some time after the official launch, this smartphone from Apple can be taken home for less. The device stands out for offering competent cameras, great performance and water resistance. Below, we’ll show you the offer we found on Amazon, in addition to all the device’s specifications.

iPhone 14 Plus at an excellent price on Amazon

Na Amazon, o iPhone 14 Plus 128GB is being sold by R$ 6,899 on sight, representing a reduction of R$ 1,700.99 compared to the original value. If you prefer to pay in installments, it is possible to divide it in up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 689.90. So if you’re looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Where is the offer?

👉 Buy the iPhone 14 Plus for R$6,899 on Amazon

Other iPhone 14 Plus Deals



R$ 6.899,00



Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) – azul

View deal



See more offers on our Telegram channel: Oficina da Net Offers.

Is it worth buying the iPhone 14 Plus?

O iPhone 14 Plus is a smartphone aimed at consumers looking for a model with high performance, competent cameras and water resistance.

The Super Retina XDR OLED display measures 6.7 inches with a resolution of 2278 x 1284 pixels, HDR10 and Dolby Vision. inside, the Apple inserted an A15 Bionic processor, combined with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of storage.



iPhone 14 Plus

There are two cameras on the back, both 12 megapixels, with the main one featuring optical image stabilization and the secondary wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view. The front sensor, positioned in the notch of the screen, also delivers 12 megapixels.

The 4,323mAh battery supports 15W fast charging. Other features of the handset include: Face ID, 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6 and stereo speakers.

👉 Buy the iPhone 14 Plus for R$6,899 on Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus specs:

Operational system: iOS 16

iOS 16 Processor: Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)

Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) RAM memory: 6 GB

6 GB Internal Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB

128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB Fabric – Type: Super Retina XDR OLED

Super Retina XDR OLED Screen – Size: 6.7

6.7 Screen – Resolution: 2778 x 1284

2778 x 1284 Screen – Frequency: 120Hz

120Hz main camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), Sensor-shift OIS e PDAF

12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), Sensor-shift OIS e PDAF Frontal camera: SL 3D (depth) and 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide)

SL 3D (depth) and 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide) Battery: 4323 mAh

4323 mAh Charger: 15W MagSafe

Apple iPhone 14 Plus – See the full technical sheet here