James Cameron supports Thanos’ genocide plan: “I think he had a pretty viable answer”

Of James Cameron We can say that he is one of the most important filmmakers in the art industry, but he is also a “enemy” of Marvel and superheroesto call it somehow.

On several occasions, the genius behind the Avatar saga has criticized the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but now he seems to have some affinity with one of the most emblematic characters in the house of ideas: Thanos. .

Cameron expressed his agreement with Thanos’ drastic beliefs: Josh Brolin’s villain thought the best course of action for existence was to wipe out half the universe’s population.

“I think I had a pretty viable answer”

In an interview with Timethe director of Avatar: The Way of Water spoke about his interesting and personal connection to Thanos: “I identify with Thanos… I thought I had a pretty viable answer. The problem is that no one is going to raise their hand to volunteer to be the half that has to go.e”.

Thanos with the Space Stone

as you remember The DirectCameron, a well-known environmental activist, previously told Variety that Marvel Studios was doing a great job with the VFX (visual effects), explaining that “the rising tide of technique unites everyone.”

“Obviously, the big comic book movies have been driving the sheer volume of the industry…the rising tide of techniques unites everyone. It gives you higher quality artists, more tools, plugins, and code to use. There are more talented people writing code out there.”.

His sentiments aren’t too surprising, given his support for environmental and climate activism. After all, those are all the pillars of his Avatar franchise as a whole. However, that James Cameron somehow identifies with Marvel is interesting.