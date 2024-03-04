Donald Trump may remain on the presidential ballot

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court rules in favor of former President Donald Trump remaining on the Colorado primary ballot.

The state argued that Trump was ineligible because of his efforts to overturn the result of his 2020 election loss.

The court heard arguments from the Colorado Supreme Court last month on its decision to block Trump from the ballot.

The justices ruled a day before the Super Tuesday primaries that states cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to prevent presidential candidates from appearing on ballots.

That power resides with Congress, the court wrote in an unsigned opinion.

But the country’s states have no power under the constitution to apply this law to federal offices, particularly the presidency.

The result ends efforts in Colorado, Illinois, Maine and elsewhere to oust Trump, the front-runner for his party’s nomination, from the ballot.

This is due to his attempts to undo his loss in the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden, which culminated in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump’s case was the first in the Supreme Court to address a provision of the 14th Amendment, adopted after the Civil War to prevent former public office holders who “engaged in an insurrection” from holding office again.

Although all nine justices agreed that Trump should be on the ballot, there was strong disagreement from the court’s three liberal members.

Additionally, there was a milder dissent from conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett that her colleagues went too far in determining what Congress must do to disqualify someone from federal office.

…

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.