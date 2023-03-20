Dr. Simi becomes the protagonist of stop motion horror shorts

Stop motion is a cinematographic technique that generates images by means of frames.

Recently, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio was awarded at the Oscars, demonstrating the power of stop motion in animation.

The digital creative has not only taken Dr.Simi, but also another popular character like Pingüe from the children’s series.

Digital platforms and social networks have allowed creatives to have a unique space for the promotion of talents and skills, an aspect that directly promotes the personal and professional development of people, since the virality offered by digital conversation encourages creativity. and its dissemination, such is the case of a creative who decided to create a series of stop motion horror short films, casting Dr. Simi as the lead.

Within the film industry, stop motion can be conceived as a technique that makes aesthetic images come to life, which is also known as frame-by-frame animation, and which It consists of pretending the movement of static objects through a series of successive fixed images, Being one of the great recent examples of this technique, the Oscar-winning film, Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro, and the film Coraline and the secret door.

However, it should also be clarified that this filming technique has several areas, since the animation can be carried out with frames of physical objects, figurines created from materials such as plastic, clay or playdoughdepending on the image you want to create.

Dr. Simi terrifies in horror short film

In the last few hours, a series of horror short films have begun to circulate in which Dr. Simi, emblematic figure of Farmacias Similares, it becomes a terrifying being, thanks to the ingenuity of a content creator and filmmaker, who, through plasticine figures and stills, gave life to the popular short films.

This film technique is usually one of the most complicated, due to the need to animate each frame, a reason that has led Internet users to recognize the skills of the creators of the page. @ death_to_good_cinemawhich on Instagram has begun to gain wide popularity, since at the time of this writing, it has more than 23,000 followers and only 30 publications.

“What it costs to make this type of animation. So that everything doesn’t get ruined while you shape the characters and more, if they are made of plasticine.” lucianaguerrero18

“I have not seen anything more original than this, in a long time I love your video, I would like to see more of these.” crudhof_fh2

With a community of more than 4 billion social media users worldwide, these platforms offer an invaluable growth opportunity for creatives, an aspect that has significantly boosted influencer marketing.

